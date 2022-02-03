REACTION: Tributes pour in for Padraic Maher after retirement from hurling

The news of Padraic Maher's retirement from hurling has sent shockwaves across the country.
Tributes have been pouring in for the three time All-Star winner, with fans, players, and teammates from every county lauding the Thurles Sarsfields man. See reaction below:
Some warrior this fella. #PaudieMaher pic.twitter.com/Jp9enWFxzT— TJ Brosnan ☝✋ (@TJBrosnan1) February 1, 2022
The best back I have ever seen wear the blue and gold. Congrats on an outstanding career. #goat #paudiemaher #legend #tipperarygaa pic.twitter.com/ccqkaq4xxa— Barry Dunne (@baz_dunne) February 1, 2022
One of the hardiest nails to ever play the game #PaudieMaher https://t.co/QLGhrtZpCq— Darragh Crowley (@dazc42) February 1, 2022
One of the best to ever do it and probably the biggest driving force @TipperaryGAA have ever had on the field. If ever a player deserved to go out on his own terms it was this man but no doubt he’ll excel in management or coaching or whatever he chooses. #paudiemaher https://t.co/MZqfpmnLBG— Tony O’Brien (@TonyOBrien17) February 1, 2022
Take a bow Paudie Maher for an incredible career with your club and county. Adored in Tipperary and admired everywhere for what he did on a hurling pitch. His work ethic was off the charts and gave so much to his fellow players https://t.co/DcllNNNrNS— Liam Sheedy (@LiamLsheedy) February 1, 2022
A very sad day for our club, Tipperary and hurling supporters around the country as we learned of Pádraic Maher's retirement. The man has been an unbelievable servant for both club and county and will go down as one of our all time greats. Thanks Pádraic! #sarsabù #PádraicMaher pic.twitter.com/499iLb6qQd— Thurles Sarsfields GAA (@thurlessars) February 1, 2022
The best I have ever seen play the game with @TipperaryGAA and @thurlessars @padraic_maher #simpleasthat pic.twitter.com/n9748Mrbqq— Lar Corbett (@larcorbett) February 1, 2022
What an amazing player Paudie Maher was. A brilliant career. A tank of a player and one of the greatest to do it! #PaudieMaher— Eoin Redmond (@eredmondullard) February 1, 2022
