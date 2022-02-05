Tipperary farmers can burn green waste until the end of February

The Cathaoirleach of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee and Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary, Jackie Cahill has warmly welcomed the decision to allow farmers to burn bushes and hedge cuttings on their farms until the end of February.

“It came with some shock and disappointment to the farming community to learn that the exemption had not been granted this year by the Department of Environment to allow farmers to burn green waste on their farms. This is a standard practice that many farmers avail of and the suggestion that shredders would be brought onto each individual farm was never a runner," he said.

"I am pleased to see that my efforts to get this issue rectified have been successful, and I would like to thank Minister Eamon Ryan, Minister Charlie McConalogue and An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin for taking my concerns and advice on board in relation to this issue," said the Thurles-based TD and farmer.

Deputy Cahill said that common sense had prevailed, and the derogation to burn green waste and scrub had now been granted by Minister Eamon Ryan, which will allow for these practices on farms up until the end of February.