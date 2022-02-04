St Joseph's Borris-Ileigh win Munster title

Munster Intermediate Camogie Schools Final

St Joseph's Borris-Ileigh 5-10

Our Lady’s Templemore 2-11

A chill wind swirled around the Park in Borrisoleigh on Monday night but it didn't take long for the temperatures to rise at pitch side as the teams from St. Joseph's in Borrisoleigh and Our Lady's in Templemore served up an absolute cracker in the Munster Intermediate Schools Final.

The opening minutes saw the home team edge proceedings with Aoife Dwyer setting the tone from her central position. Aoife was first to employ the umpires as her post splitting shot gave St Joseph's the early initiative.

Aoife Fitzgerald then went on one of her excellent defence splitting runs showing a clean pair of heels to her marker only to see her shot deflected out for a 45. Her namesake drowned out the noise and held her nerve to notch up her second and her team's second point of the night.

The pendulum swayed for the next 10 minutes as the Templemore outfit hit a purple patch and impressively tacked on the scores to compliment their growing dominance.

Holding down the central spine of the Borris defence, the majestic Miriam Murphy displayed the skills that should see her earn a blue and gold jersey in the not too distant future.

Templemore tried to tempt the central defenders out of position resulting in channels opening for their outside players to exploit. Their wing forwards were causing all sorts of trouble with Eimear Hassett in particular proving extremely hard to tie down.

The aforementioned Hassett clipped over three points, two from placed balls and when April Glasheen added a fourth for the Templemore outfit, it looked like they were getting a serious grip on the game.

With the water break approaching, Miriam pinpointed a free to the awaiting Dani Ryan who moved through the gears and split the posts to halt the Templemore progression.

The game exploded in the second quarter with both teams showing their want to land provincial honours. Aoife Fitzgerald was causing all sorts of problems for the Templemore defensive cover and soon she rattled the net to the delight of the home crowd.

The joy was short-lived however. A long range free struck the upright and April Glasheen was first to react resulting in the umpire reaching for the green flag.

Aoife Dwyer landed another point for St Joseph's before Our Ladys hit an unanswered 1-03. Caitlín Treacy impressively split the posts with a long range free before Niamh Dunne tacked on another point despite shipping a heavy challenge.

Kate Delaney scored a further point before then heading on a solo run two minutes later where her shot got saved but then spilled to the awaiting April Glasheen who pinned her effort to the net.

Both Hannah Delahunty and Aoife Dwyer saw their efforts drift wide before further points by the two Aoife's proved vital in minimising the Templemore lead heading into the break. Half time score - St Joseph's 1-6, Our Lady's 2-7.

The opening exchanges of the second half saw Aoife Dwyer continue to impress in the middle third. Within the opening four minutes, she converted a free and added another from play.

Two pointed frees from Eimear Hassett cancelled out the early Borris surge but signs were emerging that the tidal flow to the game was changing.

Dani Ryan was dominating the attacking passages of play while the likes of Emma Galvin, Jane Delaney and Anna Stapleton were beginning to imprint their undoubted camogie talent on the game.

Dani pencilled in her second point of the game only to be again cancelled by the unerring accuracy of Eimear Hassett from placed balls.

Lady luck then shone on the Borris attack. The sliotar bobbled around the parallelogram when Therese Groome somehow got it over the whitewashed line to bring the deficit to the minimum heading into the final water break.

Did the break come at the wrong time for the Borris contingent?? We were soon presented with an answer as the home side upped the ante and delivered a superb final quarter display.

Emma Galvin disarmed a Templemore attack in superb fashion before unloading a perfect pass to the hard working Therese Groome. Therese arrowed her pass brilliantly to the onrushing Dani Ryan who brilliantly dispatched to the net.

Eimear Hassett hit another pointed free but soon after Dani emphasised that the tide had turned one way when she again brilliantly ducked inside the defensive cover to rattle the net.

Aoife Dwyer launched a free goalwards and when Alesha Fanning completed the quintet of green flags, the loud speaker fell silent.

With a minute to go, Aoife Fitzgerald completed the games scoring when adding another point and soon after, the sound of the referee’s final whistle confirmed that St Joseph's were Munster Champions.

Great credit to both teams for producing such a brilliant encounter. The standard of the game was excellent while the quality of scores from both sides was highly commendable.

St Joseph's team: Lisa Carr; Eve Maher, Anna Stapleton, Tara Kennedy; Maria Moroney,Miriam Murphy, Emma Galvin;Jane Delaney, Aoife Dwyer (0-6);Aoife Fitzgerald (1-2), Anna Grace, Dani Ryan (2-2);Ava Seymour, Hanna Delahunty, Therese Groome (1-0).

Subs: Alesha Fanning (1-0), Emma Maher, Caoimhe Carey, Kate Ryan, Pheobe Sage, Niamh Shanahan, Anna McGrath, Chloe Carroll, Alina Keogh, Chloe Whyte, Emer Moroney, Laura Ryan.