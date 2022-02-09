Tipp juniors lose opening league game to Kilkenny

Saturday saw Tipperary travel to Páirc Lachtain in Freshford to play Kilkenny in the opening round of the Littlewoods Ireland Division 2 National League. Kilkenny played the first half with a very strong wind and within 15 seconds of the throw in were heading towards the Tipperary defence however the ball fell short of the target and went wide.

After three more wides from Kilkenny and one from Tipperary, Kilkenny put some great points onto the scoreboard. Áine Phelan opened the scoring with two points in quick succession while Afton Grace added to the Kilkenny lead with another 2 points.

Tipperary were then awarded a free, however playing against the strong wind the sliotar fell short and the Kilkenny defence worked doggedly to clear the danger. In the 23rd minute Kilkenny’s Hannah Scott extended their lead with a point which she quickly followed with a goal. There was very little getting past the Kilkenny defence however Aoife McLoughney opened Tipperary’s scoring in the 27th and 29th minute with 2 much needed points.

A point each from Carlise Comerford and Therese Donnelly saw Kilkenny lead 1-7 to Tipperary’s 0-2 at half time.

The second half started with Tipperary having the wind in their favour. However disaster struck when eight minutes into the half Kilkenny’s Hannah Scott struck the ball into the back of the Tipperary net.

This was followed up with a point from Afton Grace. Tipperary continued to battle hard with Amy Crosse and Rachel Maher excellent throughout. Up front they enjoyed plenty of possession with the wind but were guilty of not being clinical enough in attack.

Aoife McLoughney continued to show all her experience with another point but once again Kilkenny struck for a goal courtesy of Carlise Comerford. Aoife McLoughney added to her personal tally with 4 more points as Tipperary started to win more and more of the 50:50 battles, but couldn’t find the scores in the end.

Tipperary: Aoife Butler; Maebh Ellie Ryan, Rachel Maher, Aisling Sheedy; Aoife Butler, Caroline Browne, Niamh McCormack; Clodagh Horgan, Amy Crosse; Ciara McKeogh, Ciara Cummins, Ali O’ Mahoney; Aoife McLoughney (0-7), Rachel O'Dwyer, Leah Heffernan.