Tipp minors get 2022 campaign off to perfect start

All-Ireland Camogie A Championship

Tipperary 1-15

Limerick 0-3

The Tipperary minor team got their All-Ireland campaign off to a dream start on Sunday with a comprehensive victory over Limerick in Kilmallock. Tipp started slowly and after 10 minutes they led thanks to a Grace Moloney point from play and a free from Lisa O’Connor who started ahead of the named Celine Guinan due to illness.

The Limerick score came from Laura Frawley. Aided by a strong wind, Tipperary soon got into their stride and opened up in attack which reaped the rewards. Frees were won and passes to players in the best position were found. Kate Ralph was fouled having bet her marker with Lisa O’Connor pointing to the free.

Pressure from Cashel’s Anna Fahie forced the Limerick defender to overcarry the ball resulting in another opportunity for Lisa O’Connor to extend Cashel’s lead. At the 25th minute mark Tipperary scored 4 super points in quick succession from play; Cora Heffernan, Anna Fahie, Grace Moloney and Aoife Dwyer all on target.

Superb free taking by Lisa O’ Connor extended Tipperary’s lead further. This coupled with a Lillie Fahie block on a Limerick effort on the goalline towards the end of the 1st half meant Tipperary enjoyed a 10 point lead at half time.

Grace Moloney scored 2 crucial points from play against a very strong wind, running at the defence and scoring on the run to make it 0-14 to 0-2 . Five minutes later Tipperary had the ball in the back of the net thanks to an Aoife Dwyer goal.

Tipperary: Kacey Meehan; Lillie Fahie, Niamh Franks, Shauna Heffernan; Lorna Ryan, Abbie Lenihan, Emma Horgan; Kate Ferncombe, Orla O'Brien; Aoife Dwyer (1-1), Grace Moloney (0-6), Kate Ralph; Cora Heffernan (0-1), Lisa O’Connor (0-5f), Anna Fahie (0-2).