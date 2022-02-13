Search

13 Feb 2022

Tipperary pipe: Irish Water adds extra webinars for proposed €1.3bn water proposal

13 Feb 2022 6:00 PM

The statutory public consultation on Irish Water’s draft Regional Water Resources Plan for the Eastern and Midlands (RWRP-EM) Region, which involves taking three million litres of water a day from below Lough Derg, continues until March 14.

New evening webinars have been added to give people more opportunities to meet the Irish Water team, hear what they have to say and send feedback.

The evening webinars will take place on Wednesday, February 16 at 7.30pm and Wednesday, February 23 at 7.30pm.

The three-month public consultation began on last December 14 and sets out the options for providing a more secure, reliable and sustainable water supply for 2.5 million customers in the Eastern and Midlands region over the next 25 years.

This public consultation is everyone’s opportunity to feed into the process of how Irish Water identifies the water supply issues in the region and what the options are to provide a more resilient water supply to customers.

The €1.3bn plan has been met with opposition from local councillors throughout the region as well as individual landowners.

If you would like to be part of one of the additional online public webinars on the draft Regional Water Resources Plan Eastern and Midlands and associated environmental reports, you can provide an expression of interest on www.water.ie/rwrp/ easternmidlands

The 13-week statutory public consultation will continue to run until March 14. Submissions can be made by post or email by March 14.

Email: nwrp@water.ie

Post:  National Water Resources Plan, Irish Water, PO Box 13216, Glenageary, county Dublin  

All submissions will be taken into consideration and responses to the issues raised will be summarised in a consultation report which will be published on www.water.ie/nwrp

