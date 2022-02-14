Congratulations to Abbey CBS student from Sologhead

Congratulations this week goes to Sologheads Stephen Dee and the rest of his Abbey CBS team mates in defeating the West Cork School Mount St Michaels Rosscarbery 1-8 to 0-10 in last Saturday's Munster Senior U19B Football Final in Mallow.
Well done Stephen and this school's medal will sit nicely with last years U19B Football County Final win with Cappawhite Gaels and with more to come in an All Ireland Semi Final coming down the tracks and we wish you and the rest of the squad the best of luck.
Still banging the goals - Peake Villa's Ronan McGuire will remember his trip to Westport for some time with a superb first half hat-trick in his side's 5-2 win against Mayo's top side. (File photo)
