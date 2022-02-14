Tipperary man granted bail following suspected cannabis seizure

Nenagh Court: Man granted bail in suspected cannabis case
A man in his early sixties was before Tipperary District Court, sitting in Nenagh, this Monday morning on two charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
Anthony Ryan of Newtown, Ballinree, Ballymackey, Nenagh, is charged with possession of suspected cannabis at Ballinree on February 11, 2022.
Sgt Michael Keating, who gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution, told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath that there was no objection to bail.
He asked that the case be adjourned to July 8, 2022, for DPP directions.
Judge MacGrath granted the application and remanded Mr Ryan, represented by David Kelly, solicitor, on bail on his own bond of €500.
Tipperary's Jason Forde and Kilkenny's Niall Brassil in a tussle from Sunday's Allianz National Hurling League game at FBD Semple Stadium. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.