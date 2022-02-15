Munster football title for Abbey CBS, Tipperary Town after titanic battle with Cork rivals

Munster Post Primary Schools TUS Corn Dhonncha Ui Nuanain Munster Senior Football Final

Abbey CBS, Tipperary 1-08

Mount Saint Michael Rosscarbery 0-10

The Abbey CBS Tipperary Town claimed the Munster Post Primary Schools TUS Corn Dhonncha Ui Nuanain Munster Football title for the eighth time in Mallow on Saturday last. The Abbey came out on top of what was a titanic struggle with their Cork opponents, Mount Saint Michael, Rosscarbery who were in the hunt for victory right up to the final whistle.

Mount Saint Michael started brightly and raced into a two-point lead inside the opening 10 minutes. The Abbey were struggling to gain a foothold in the middle third but rallied to claim the next three points with the scores coming from Eoin Doocey, Liam Carew, and Orrin Jones. Both sides traded points as the half progressed with Carbery Rangers star Peadair O’Rourke having a big influence on proceedings.

The Abbey boys again responded when Orrin Jones latched on to a deflected shot after a brilliantly worked move to raise a green flag for the Tipp side. Prior to half time the West Tipp side were dealt a blow when Arravale Rovers’ Shane Maher sustained a serious injury. After a lengthy delay the Abbey men held on to their lead to claim a half time lead of 1:04 to 0:05 points

On the resumption of the second half Rosscarbery were first out of the block with a score from Ciaran Santry on 33 mins. The Abbey responded with two points of their own from captain Evan Hawkins and an inspirational score from Stephen Dee. It was at this point the Carbery side roared back into the game with three excellent scores to level proceedings with the ever-impressive O’Rourke kicking the pick of their scores.

It was that this point that the Abbey boys showed real metal in both defence and attack. Their defensive unit ably led by Raymond Kelly and Simon Crehan thwarted many Rosscarbery attacks and Oola’s Paddy Downey carried numerous ball out of defence in a frantic second half. On 27 minutes Evan Hawkins kicked an inspirational score to reclaim the lead for the Abbey and Paddy Kennedy doubled that lead with a beautiful score from the right wing.

Mount Saint Michael then laid siege to the Abbey goal as the game entered injury time and when Ciaran Santry kicked a majestic score to leave the bare minimum between the sides extra time became a real possibility. It would however be the Abbeys day as Limerick official Donnacha O’Callaghan blew the final whistle.

The Abbey were overjoyed at the final whistle after giving their all against an excellent Rosscarbery side. On the day the Abbey had standout performances all over the field. Robbie McGrath was calm and assured in the goal and was well protected by a watertight defence with Darragh O’Brien and Raymond Kelly making vital blocks in the closing stages. At midfield Paddy Kennedy and Stephen Dee were excellent and acted as the launch pad for many of the Tipperary Town schools’ attacks. The half forward line was ably led by Orrin Jones with Aherlow’s Liam Carew making many valuable contributions. In the full forward line Caleb Molloy Hickey and Cian O’Dwyer worked tirelessly with captain Evan Hawkins playing a captain’s role.

Mount Saint Michael for their part had excellent performers with the likes of wing back Owen Tobin, Conor Twomey and Ciaran Santry putting in a tireless effort. The performance of the versatile Peadair O’Rourke was most impressive for the West Cork side and he could count himself unlucky to be on the losing side.

The Abbey School now progress to the All-Ireland series were they will look to emulate the class of 1998 and bring home the Paddy Drummond Cup to West Tipperary for the second time in the schools history

Abbey CBS: Robbie McGrath (Galtee Rovers), Shane Maher (Arravale Rovers), Raymond Kelly (Arravale Rovers), Darragh O’Brien (Aherlow), Paddy Downey (Oola), Simon Crehan (Aherlow), Aidan Duggan(Kickhams), Paddy Kennedy (Galbally), Stephen Dee (Solohead), Eoin Doocey (Arravale Rovers), Orrin Jones (Kickhams), Liam Carew (Aherlow), Cian O’Dwyer (Galtee Rovers), Evan Hawkins (Arravale Rovers), Caleb Molloy Hickey (Arravae Rovers) Subs Used: Sean Gubbins (Galtee Rovers) Conail Grogan (Galtee Rovers), Conor Martin (Cappawhite) Colin O’Grady (Oola) Panel Members: Marcus Kinnane Arravale Rovers, Jack O'Neill, Eoin Halpin Galtee Rovers, John Paul Lohan Arravale Rovers, Moss O'Brien Aherlow, Daniel Kelly Eire Og, Anacarty, Ben Ryan Arravale Rovers, Gary Quirke Aherlow, Gavin Cussen Arravale Rovers, Conor Farrell Knockavilla Kickhams, Michael Gleeson Knockavilla Kickhams, Daniel O'Dwyer, Galtee Rovers

Mount Saint Michael, Rosscarberry: (All Carbery Rangers unless stated) Darragh Twomey, Liam Tobin, Niall Keane, Oisin Daly (Castlehaven), Eoghan O’Donovan (Kilmacabea), Seamus O’Mahoney, Owen Tobin (Kilmacabea), Oisin O’Sullivan (Kilmeen), Peadair O’Rourke, Michael Maguire, Conor Twomey, Conor O’Sullivan (Kilmeen), Ben Linehan, Ciaran Santry, John Keating