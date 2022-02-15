Search

15 Feb 2022

Tipperary TD welcomes sports funding allocation for Tipperary

Tipperary TD welcomes sports funding allocation for Tipperary

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill has welcomed sports funding allocation for Tipperaryk clubs invited to apply for Sports Capital Grants

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Feb 2022 4:12 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary, Jackie Cahill has welcomed recent record investment in sports capital and infrastructure by the Fianna Fáil Sports Minister, Jack Chambers.

The Sports Capital and Equipment Grants will see over €7m for clubs, schools and organisations in the Premier County.

“This is very positive news here in Tipperary for a huge number of clubs, schools and organisations who have been successful in securing funding through the Sports Capital Grants," said Deputy Cahill.  

The Thurles TD said that Minister Chambers had been instrumental in securing record funding for Tipperary under this year’s scheme, and he thanked him for working with him so closely on dozens of Tipperary projects. His Departmental staff and his Office were also incredibly accommodating in progressing key projects.

“There is a long list of Tipperary applicants who have secured €6.3m in total. The list is too long for me to start naming all of the successful applicants here, but it is fair to say that every corner of the county will see considerable investment in local sporting infrastructure," he said.

Deputy Cahill pointed out that enhanced funding of approximately €1m had also been secured for four regional projects: €300,000 has been allocated for dressing rooms at Dr Morris Park, Thurles for Tipperary County Board; €248,851 is going towards an outdoor walking/running track and multi use area for Nenagh Olympic Athletic Club; €245,229 for the development of an astro pitch and fitness room at St Joseph’s College, Borrisoleigh, and, €127,147 is being invested in the next phase of the regional handball centre for Cashel Handball Club.

