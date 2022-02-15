Tipperary TD welcomes sports funding allocation for Tipperary

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill has welcomed sports funding allocation for Tipperaryk clubs invited to apply for Sports Capital Grants
Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary, Jackie Cahill has welcomed recent record investment in sports capital and infrastructure by the Fianna Fáil Sports Minister, Jack Chambers.
The Sports Capital and Equipment Grants will see over €7m for clubs, schools and organisations in the Premier County.
“This is very positive news here in Tipperary for a huge number of clubs, schools and organisations who have been successful in securing funding through the Sports Capital Grants," said Deputy Cahill.
The Thurles TD said that Minister Chambers had been instrumental in securing record funding for Tipperary under this year’s scheme, and he thanked him for working with him so closely on dozens of Tipperary projects. His Departmental staff and his Office were also incredibly accommodating in progressing key projects.
“There is a long list of Tipperary applicants who have secured €6.3m in total. The list is too long for me to start naming all of the successful applicants here, but it is fair to say that every corner of the county will see considerable investment in local sporting infrastructure," he said.
Deputy Cahill pointed out that enhanced funding of approximately €1m had also been secured for four regional projects: €300,000 has been allocated for dressing rooms at Dr Morris Park, Thurles for Tipperary County Board; €248,851 is going towards an outdoor walking/running track and multi use area for Nenagh Olympic Athletic Club; €245,229 for the development of an astro pitch and fitness room at St Joseph’s College, Borrisoleigh, and, €127,147 is being invested in the next phase of the regional handball centre for Cashel Handball Club.
Treacy Park residents protesting in Sean Healy Park last September over the car park proposal. Picture Anne Marie Magorrian
IRA Volunteers (possibly a Flying Column) in 1922. On March 19 a unique event will take place in Ballylooby, commemorating the first, open, armed march of Sean Hogan's 3rd Tipp Brigade Column.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.