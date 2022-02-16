Carrick-on-Suir GAA Club welcomes €150,000 sports capital grant aid

St Molleran's GAA Club's clubhouse in Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir
St Molleran’s GAA Club is delighted to confirm it has been awarded €150,000 to further develop its playing facilities in the latest round of Sports Capital Grants.
This is a welcome boost to the club as its underage and adult teams return to training.
According to the Department of Sport the funding is for an all-weather pitch at St Molleran’s Club grounds at Coolnamuck.
The club congratulates its neighbours and friends Carrick Utd AFC Ltd, Carrick Swan GAA Club and Carrick- on-Suir Golf Club on their successful applications.
“It is fantastic to see a small town on the periphery being given the chance to upgrade their facilities,” said a St Molleran’s Club spokesperson.
Lotto
The club’s €6,750 lotto jackpot wasn’t won on Monday. Numbers drawn were: 9, 19, 23, 26. Eight people matched three numbers.
The club extends sympathy to the Fahey, Crowley, Robinson and Wall families on their recent bereavements.
