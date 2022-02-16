Search

16 Feb 2022

Carrick-on-Suir GAA Club welcomes €150,000 sports capital grant aid

St Molleran's GAA Club's U20 team's playing season ends

St Molleran's GAA Club's clubhouse in Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

16 Feb 2022 11:00 AM

St Molleran’s GAA Club is delighted to confirm it has been awarded €150,000 to further develop its playing facilities in the latest round of Sports Capital Grants.
This is a welcome boost to the club as its underage and adult teams return to training.
According to the Department of Sport the funding is for an all-weather pitch at St Molleran’s Club grounds at Coolnamuck.
The club congratulates its neighbours and friends Carrick Utd AFC Ltd, Carrick Swan GAA Club and Carrick- on-Suir Golf Club on their successful applications.
“It is fantastic to see a small town on the periphery being given the chance to upgrade their facilities,” said a St Molleran’s Club spokesperson.
Lotto
The club’s €6,750 lotto jackpot wasn’t won on Monday. Numbers drawn were: 9, 19, 23, 26. Eight people matched three numbers.
The club extends sympathy to the Fahey, Crowley, Robinson and Wall families on their recent bereavements.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media