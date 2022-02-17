Search

Tipperary TD urges Transport Minister to discuss funding for N24 between Cahir and Waterford

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath

Reporter:

Reporter

17 Feb 2022 5:45 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath today raised his concerns regarding the decision to not allocate funding to N24 between Cahir and Waterford.

McGrath requested an urgent meeting with the Minister for Transport for Oireachtas members in the Southeast to discuss the issue.

He stated that €3.5 million was needed to continue the preparatory work on the road as the funding currently in place runs out at the end of this month.

"If these projects fall off the track now, God knows when we'll be able to restart them," McGrath said.

Minister for Transport and the Environment Eamon Ryan acknowledged McGrath's comments and said he will look to arrange the meeting as soon as possible.

