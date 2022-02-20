Happy feet: Tipperary social dancing club returns to the dance floor
We're back! At last, the restrictions have been lifted and now it is time to enjoy dancing again with Nenagh Dance Club.
Dance lessons for beginners (Monday, 8.30pm) and intermediates (Wednesday, 8.30pm) will begin in the New Institute, Nenagh on Monday, February 21, and Wednesday, February 23
After eight or 10 lessons you should have mastered the basic steps for the Foxtrot, Quickstep, Waltz and Jive.
As always, the atmosphere will be friendly, relaxed and enjoyable. So why not decide to have fun, keep fit and make friends while practicing your dancing at NDC.
If you are interested, you should contact us at 087-4178311. We look forward to hearing from you.
And remember: Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass, it’s about learning to dance in the rain.
