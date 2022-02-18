UPDATE: Tipperary rail services may be in line for timetable improvements

A train passes one of the crossings on the Ballybrophy line: The service may get a midday train
There would appear to be good news in store for rail services in north Tipperary with news that the National Transport Authority is considering bringing in a midday service on the Ballybrophy to Limerick line.
The line serves Roscrea, Cloughjordan, Nenagh, Birdhill and Castleconnell in east Limerick before terminating in Colbert station, Limerick.
In a letter to local TD and Labour Party leader Alan Kelly, the NTA said that consideration was being given to the idea as part of a general review of timetables.
However, the consideration comes with the proviso that extra funding is available.
The news has been welcomed by Deputy Kelly who said that following meetings with members of the North Tipperary Community Rail Partnership, he had submitted a request to the Minister for Transport that the NTA consider putting on a new scheduled service on the Ballybrophy line to help customers who need to use the service at that time of the day.
"This would facilitate customers who need to need to make journeys for appointments and also make more possible connections to other transport services along the way. I’m glad that the National Transport Authority are now going to consider this. If it is approved I do not believe that funding it will be a big issue," he said.
North Tipperary Community Rail Partnership, has been campaigning for over 20 years for improvements to the line, including a midday service that would allow people return from Dublin mid-afternoon, and an improved commuter service to Limerick.
