Tipperary Parkinson's faces continued challenge of getting specialist nurse

The agm of Tipperary Branch of Parkinson's took place on Friday, February 11, in the Anner Hotel, Thurles at 2pm.

In attendance was our CEO Paula Gilmore and Mid West board member Una Anderson Ryan.

Secretary Mary Carey welcomed everyone for attending and said it was great to be back with face to face meetings instead of Zoom meetings.

This was the Branches 25th year since the it was formed and she hoped and trusted there would be no further lockdowns and looked forward to having its three support groups up and running again.

Chairperson Michael Burke issued a very warm welcome to Ms Anderson Ryan Ms Gilmore.

Michael explained that he had completed his term on the board and was more than happy to pass the baton to Ann Foxe with her team of women from the west.

Una explained to the meeting that almost two years ago the outgoing board resigned and Michael was “the last man standing”.

Immediately Una called on Michael to form a new board and without any concerns for his own poor health at the time he stood up to the challenge and formed an interim Board to return stability to the association.

Michael, who may appear to be a quiet man, had the welfare of the members to the fore and can now be proud of the team he put in place. Michael is a strong family man and has a true understanding of the needs of people with Parkinson and he brought those same values to the Board and as a result the work of the organisation is thriving.

Una thanked Michael’s wife Marion for her unselfish support, standing behind him when at times she felt it might have been damaging his health. Marion was described as Michael’s rock but without her and the family support it would not have succeeded.

The next challenge for the South Tipperary side of the branch is to appoint a Parkinson’s nurse specialist.

Why should one side of the county enjoy the support of a nurse and not the south side. People with Parkinson’s need to stay in their own homes and have the expert nurse to call on. When a patient is newly diagnosed they need the help of a PD nurse to plan their Parkinson journey. The families caring for their loved ones need to have a nurse to guide them. The branch have the required funds available to them to pay for two years, it is now up to the HSE and the politicians to help make that happen. This is Michael’s next goal and knowing him he will make it happen.

The board of PAI wish Michael continued good health to succeed and the next gathering will be to welcome the nurse.

In her address, Ms Gilmore outlined the classes and full time Parkinson's nurse specialist at HQ and she does call back to any patient who requires support. They have also commenced singalong, yoga, Ask the Dietician and other online services for all members.

In concluding the agm, Mr Burke extended the branches sympathy to all members who died over last two years and thanked the families for funeral donations to the Tipperary branch which helps all patients and members in Tipperary to keep going.

Concluding the evening we had a fantastic bunch of musicians and singers who kept us entertained until 5pm and all the members joined in with the singing. Thank you all.

Just a reminder Nenagh Support Club commenced classes in the Pastoral Centre, Church Road, Nenagh, on Monday, February 21, with occupational therapist Marion Slattery, and singalong with musical director Sheelagh Chadwick and musicians Mary Shinnors, Brendan Treacy and Rita Gleeson.

Thurles Support Group hold their next meeting on Thursday, March 3, at 2pm in the Order of Malta Centre, with occupational therapist Teresa Mason. All are welcome.