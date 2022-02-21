Tipperary's boating community mourns passing of Margaret McGrath

The late Margaret McGrath
The boating around Lough Derg and beyond was in mourning this week following the death of Margaret McGrath of Dromineer.
Ms McGrath (née Ryan (Spur) was widely known as caretaker at Nenagh Boat Club based in Dromineer for 45 years.
Ms McGrath passed away peacefully, at Nenagh Hospital on February20 following a short illness.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband Christopher; son Noel and daughter Peggy.
She will be sadly missed by her loving family John, William, Caroline, June, Christy, Jodie and Majella; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandson, daughters-in -aw, sons-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Monday from 5pm to 7pm.
Ms McGrath's remains will arrive at Carrig Church, Ballycommon, Nenagh, for her Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12pm, with burial afterwards in Dromineer graveyard.
Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to North Tipperary Hospice. House private.
David Mansfield broke the Tipperary marathon record in Seville, Spain on Sunday last running 2:16:08. He is seen here competing locally with another great marathon runner John Fitzgerald looking on.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.