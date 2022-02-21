Search

21 Feb 2022

Tipperary's boating community mourns passing of Margaret McGrath

Tipperary's boating community mourns passing of Margaret McGrath

The late Margaret McGrath

Reporter:

Reporter

21 Feb 2022 5:34 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The boating around Lough Derg and beyond was in mourning this week following the death of Margaret McGrath of Dromineer.

Ms McGrath (née Ryan (Spur) was widely known as caretaker at Nenagh Boat Club based in Dromineer for 45 years.

Ms McGrath passed away peacefully, at Nenagh Hospital on February20 following a short illness.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Christopher; son Noel and daughter Peggy.

She will be sadly missed by her loving family John, William, Caroline, June, Christy, Jodie and Majella; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandson, daughters-in -aw, sons-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Monday from 5pm to 7pm.

Ms McGrath's remains will arrive at Carrig Church, Ballycommon, Nenagh, for her Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12pm, with burial afterwards in Dromineer graveyard.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to North Tipperary Hospice. House private.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media