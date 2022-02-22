Last chance to enter North Tipperary Hospice draw for luxury camper van

Tickets for the North Tipperary Hospice current fundraiser are due to sell out within days with less than 800 tickets left.

The magnificent five-berth Etrusco Campervan, supplied by Pat Horan Motors in Aglish has proven so attractive that sales have been going strong since early December and the committee expect the remainder of the 7,995 tickets available for the draw to disappear quickly over the next few days.

Draw coordinator and Nenagh branch chairman Paddy Heffernan, expressed his delight at the runaway success of the project which is the most ambitious ever undertaken.

“While it was a daunting task at first, we were always confident that the tremendous support we have received from the people of north Tipperary over the past 30 years would once again help us to make the draw the success it has proven to be” he said.

In addition to this great local support tickets have been purchased online by people all over Ireland and beyond.

It had been intended to bring the campervan to the race meeting in Thurles on February 24 to boost sales but due to phenomenal demand in the past two weeks,and the fact that tickets are strictly limited, this will not now happen.

The remaining tickets are only available online at www.winacamper.ie so if you haven’t yet put your name in the hat or would like to increase your chances by buying another ticket you need to do so immediately.

"We wish all entrants the best of luck in the draw. If you’re not in you can’t win," saisd Paddy.