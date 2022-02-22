Work on upgrading footpaths in Tipperary town will take a few weeks

I
OOTPATH UPGRADES: CANON HAYES PARK & LINK ROAD, TIPPERARY TOWN
Tipperary County Council has advised the public that footpath upgrade works that commenced at Canon Hayes Park and the Link road in Tipperary Town on Monday are expecte to last two to three weeks.
Local access and parking arrangements will be coordinated on site with the appointed contractor.
Tipperary County Council apologies for any inconvenience caused.
An application by Tipperary County Council to erect some pieces of outdoor gym equipment in Cahir was successful recently when the Sports Capital Grants were announced.
