Tipperary gardaí investigating serious assaults in separate towns

Tipperary gardaí are investigating serious assaults in separate towns
The gardaí in Tipperary are investigating what has been described as a number of serious assaults in Nenagh and Roscrea over recent days.
In Nenagh, gardaí responded to an incident at a premises on Kenyon Street at around 11pm last Friday. Two males were reportedly injured in an assault. Both were taken to hospital.
In Roscrea, gardaí are investigating what has been described as a "large-scale public order incident" that occurred in the town around midnight last Saturday / Sunday. Two males were arrested.
Also in Roscrea, a male was injured in a reported assault at Main Street between 1.15am and 1.30am on Sunday. The injured party required medical treatment.
Gardaí are harvesting CCTV footage and appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.