Out and about in Templemore

Templemore Town Hall
Lakeside Pitch and Putt Annual Meeting
Our AGM took place in the clubhouse on Sunday last with the following elected:
President: Myles McMorrow; Chairman: Michael Fennell; Vice-Chair: Frankie Sage; treasurer: Michael O’Brien; secretary/ PRO: Tommy Quinn; committee: Anthony Maher, Seamus Ryan, Noel Leah.
Votes of sympathy were passed to the Shelley family on the death of Mary, to the O’Brien family on Dan’s passing, to the Leahy family on the death of PJ and to the Moloney and Ryan families on the death of Patrick.
Martha O’Brien was congratulated on being Ireland’s number one Lady in 2020 and she will be presented with an award at the national convention which will be held in the Templemore Arms this weekend. Her nephew, Adam, was lauded for his excellent progress in 2020.
Membership fees for the year remain the same for the coming year: Adult €85; family €125, OAPs and students €50. Green fees will be €8 for an adult and €5 for an U16. Membership can be paid at the clubhouse or to any officer. Looking forward to seeing you all during the year.
