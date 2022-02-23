Search

23 Feb 2022

Tipperary pet owner who claimed neighbour kicked dog fined for public order offences

Tipperary pet owner who claimed neighbour kicked dog fined for public order offences

Nenagh Court: Tipperary pet owner who claimed neighbour kicked dog fined for public order offences

23 Feb 2022 5:15 PM

A woman who became involved in an altercation after she alleged a neighbour had kicked her dog has been fined a total of €300 by Nenagh District Court for public order offences.

Patricia Healy of 84 Rosehill, Newport, had been involved in a dispute with her neighbour and when the gardaí asked her to leave the scene she refused and became agitated and aggressive, the court heard

She was charged with threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour and failure to comply with the directions of a garda at Rosehill, Newport, on August 31, 2021.

Ms Healy’s solicitor, David Peters, said that his client had become involved in the altercation after she claimed her neighbour had kicked her dog.

However, he told the court, they had since sorted things out and there was no longer any animosity between them.

“She has apologised to the gardaí and regrets her actions,” he said.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Ms Healy €200 for failure to obey the directions of a garda, and €100 for threatening, insulting or abusive behaviour. Recognizance was fixed in Ms Healy’s own bond of €250.

