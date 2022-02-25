Nenagh Court: Tipperary man feels the heat for stealing 36 bags of coal over two-month period
A Tipperary man stole 36 bags of coal and four bales of eco briquettes from the same store over a two-month period, Nenagh District Court has been told.
Edward Harty, of 8 Parkmore Halting Site, Roscrea, pleaded to stealing €470 worth of coal and eco briquettes valued at €20 from Pat Carroll service station, Carrig Road, Roscrea, on separate dates between February 13, 2021, and March 23, 2021.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath agreed to a request from Mr Harty’s solicitor, David Peters, to adjourn the matter to September to allow full compensation to be paid.
