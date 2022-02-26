Tipperary traffic management plan delayed by need to relocate town's bus stops

The National Transport Authority is holding up progress on Nenagh Municipal District Council’s plans for a new traffic management plan for the town, local councillors have been told.

Cllr Hughie McGrath asked for an update on the plan at the District Council’s February meeting.

The plan, which has been in the pipeline for a number of years, would see major changes to the traffic flow around the town, including new one-way streets and the removal of the bus stops to the railway station.

However, Marcus O’Connor, District Manager, told Cllr McGrath that the NTA had an issue with that move.

“To accommodate the one-way system the bus stops will have to be moved. Our option is to move them to the railway station,” he said.

However, Mr O’Connor said that they were now in discussion with the NTA who felt that the station was not a central location for the bus stops.

Mr O’Connor said the problem with having the stops at their present location on Kickham Street was that there was “chaos” when two buses arrived at the same time.

“Our aim is to have a new transport hub at the station and we are still in discussion with the NTA over this,” he said. “It needs to be resolved before we can proceed.”

Mr O’Connor said that work was almost complete on the new streetscape and car park at Emmett Place, which forms a part of the traffic plan.

Meanwhile, District Administrator Rosemary Joyce told Cllr Ger Darcy that Bus Éireann had not responded to a letter from the district council regarding ending national routes through the town.

He had asked that the company resume its X12 service which covered Shannon and Dublin airports.

Mr O’Connor agreed that it should restart, saying he understood why it had been discontinued at the height of Covid-19 in 2020.

It was a backward step to leave it discontinued, he said, as the route was used by many people in Nenagh to get to the airports.

He pointed out that Bus Éireann had also ended the X8 service in 2020 which covered places such as Cashel and Cahir in the south of the county, but that it had been reinstated following a public outcry.

Cllr Darcy asked that the council write again to Bus Éireann, which was supported by Cllr John Carroll.