Tipperary TD organises rally in support of Ukrainian people

Tipperary TD Alan Kelly is organising a rally in Nenagh on Friday in support of the people of Ukraine.

"I’m organising a demonstration against the Russian invasion of the Ukraine. I’m asking all our Ukrainian nationals or those with relations in Ukraine to come and I’m also asking everyone who is available locally to come and show solidarity with a country and its incredible people fighting for its very future," he said.

Deputy Kelly urged people to wear the Tipperary colours to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

He said that other groups may wish to organise similar gatherings in other towns across the county.

"All help with this event would be welcome. Contact my office at 067-34190 or office@alankelly.ie," he said.

The rally will take place in Banba Square, Nenagh, at 6pm on Friday, March 4.