Matches begin to resume for Carrick Swan GAA Club teams

Training is going well for Carrick Swan GAA Club's juvenile and adult teams and fixtures for the weeks ahead are starting to filter through.

The club's Premier Intermediate and Junior hurlers will take part in the 2022 county adult hurling leagues. The Premier Intermediates will play in Division 2, Group 2, along with Holycross/Ballycahill, Templederry Kenyons, Cashel King Cormacs, Gortnahoe Glengoole, and Roscrea. The first game will be against Cashel in mid-March.

The Junior hurlers are in Division 5, Group 3, along with Boherlahan Dualla, Clonmel Óg, Fr Sheehy’s and Fethard. The first game will be against Fethard in mid-March.

The U13s are the first team out in competitive action in the coming weeks. They welcome Moyle Rovers to Páirc na nEalaí during the second weekend in March.

Meanwhile, the Junior camogie ladies are back in county league action soon with home games on Sunday, March 27 and Sunday April 3. More on those fixtures in the coming weeks.

As fixtures are filtering through and the teams prepare for their upcoming championships this year, the club reminds all players and parents that membership is now due. You can pay your membership to the mentors of all teams, to any committee member or you can pay your membership online by going to CarrickSwan.com/membership.

If you’d like to get involved in helping juvenile teams either in a coaching, administration or management capacity, please get in touch with the club via Facebook or contact any team mentor or committee member. “We’d love to hear from you. It doesn’t need to be a massive commitment. It can be an hour or two per week, if that’s what works best for you, “ said a Swan GAA Club spokesperson.

“It’s highly rewarding, there’s loads of support available, it’s a great way to make friends and play a small part in developing the kids of today into the senior hurlers of tomorrow.”

The club congratulates juvenile players Stefan Tobin, Rian Power and Ronan Redmond who won their respective Munster handball finals representing Carrick-on-Suir Handball Club last week. A super achievement.

Last week's juvenile lotto jackpot was €3,500. There was no winner. Six players matched three numbers and won €40. Numbers drawn were 09, 11, 25, 26. Next week’s jackpot prize is €3,750.

It costs just €2 to enter and you can play through any of the ticket sellers or online via the club website. The club thanks lotto players for their continued and appreciated support. As well as helping the running of the juvenile side of the club, your support also helps the Field Development Project.

Carrick Swan Club extends condolences to the O'Callaghan family, Lower Ballylynch on their recent bereavement.