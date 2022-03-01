County Tipperary to sign up to largest anti-litter initiative in the country

National Spring Clean 2022 are calling all communities in county Tipperary to register for Ireland’s largest and longest anti-litter campaign and make a tangible impact on our environment.

The National Spring Clean traditionally takes part in the month of April. For the past 23 years 85,000 clean-ups have been organised with volunteers dedicating a total of 12 million hours to remove around 42,000 tonnes of litter across the country.

National Spring Clean 2021 was the biggest and the longest campaign so far, taking place between March and August, and despite the current situation and restrictions at the start of the year, 5,543 groups registered to carry out clean-ups throughout the country and collected an estimated 3,000 tonnes of litter around Ireland.

In 2021, 4,000 Tipperary volunteers participated in organised clean-ups to show their support to the National Spring Clean.

The National Spring Clean is also an opportunity for volunteers to take local actions to make a change at a global scale. As a matter of fact, over the last couple of years, the National Spring Clean has also been trying to raise awareness about another crucial issue: the link between litter and climate change – the biggest environmental challenge of our time – and highlight how combined local actions can have a global effect.

Our consumption patterns and how we dispose and treat our waste has a substantial impact on the levels of emissions of several greenhouse gases which contribute to climate change.

National Spring Clean, Chairperson, Michael John O’Mahony, commented, “We have all been through some unprecedented times over the last two years.

"We all became more aware than ever before of our local areas. Participants continued to undertake great work for National Spring Clean in family bubbles or as individuals during these times.

"However, we can now look forward to working together again as larger groups and communities and celebrate the success together.”

The National Spring Clean programme is inviting people to visit the website at www.nationalspringclean.org to request a free clean-up kit.