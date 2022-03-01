Tipperary people with vison impairment urged to join regional advocacy gathering
Tipperary people who are blind or vision impaired are invited to attend NCBI’s Midwest Region Local Advocacy Network Meeting on Thursday, March 24, from 7pm to 8 pm.
The Local Advocacy Network provides a platform for people in the local community to work together to break down barriers they are facing in their area.
You can find out more information about the Local Advocacy Network, including the link to register to attend on www.ncbi.ie, by calling 1800-911250 or emailing campaigns@ncbi.ie
