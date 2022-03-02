Darkness Into Light returns to Tipperary after two-year absence

The morning of Saturday, May 7, will see the Darkness Into Light 5km walk / run return to Nenagh after a two-year Covid-19 related absence.

The Nenagh committee for 2022 were elected at their AGM, which saw Cloughjordan resident Ryan O'Meara take up the chair for the coming year.

The outgoing chair, Brendan Murphy will continue on as part of committee as secretary, having served as chair since 2018.

Registration for the 2022 Nenagh DIL is now open and can be done online, or at one of the upcoming registration days in Nenagh, which the committee are organising.

Mr O’Meara said that he was delighted to take up the duty of chairing DIL Nenagh this year and to get large crowds back out walking around the town on Saturday, May 7.

The last two years of Covid isolations, cocooning and social distancing had been extremely hard on people’s mental health and that was becoming more and more evident as time moves on, he said.

“DIL is a vital funding source for the lifesaving services that Pieta House provides to those in need, and I am really looking forward to working with the incoming committee, local people, businesses and clubs to make this year's event bigger and better than ever before,” said Mr O’Meara.

Outgoing chair, Brendan Murphy said that it had been an honour to lead the DIL Nenagh team over the last number of years, and he was delighted that he will get to continue some of this work as secretary.

“I believe it’s important that we allow different approaches to events such as this, so that they can continue to evolve and develop, and I’m certain that this year’s committee will develop DIL Nenagh even further this year. Our planning is well underway and the committee are already working hard to bring this important event back to Nenagh, to both raise awareness of mental health issues and the services that Pieta House provides to those in need,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr O’Meara said that they would like to encourage all those interested in this year’s event to register early online, so that they can be sure of getting the DIL t-shirt in advance of the event itself.

“We are also in the process of organising community engagement days in Nenagh in April, where local people will be able to register in person. We are in the process of ramping up our social media campaign at the moment and it will be in full swing in the weeks and months ahead,” he said.