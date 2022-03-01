Search

01 Mar 2022

Tipperary Friends of Animals running free cat neutering voucher scheme

01 Mar 2022 10:15 PM

Tipperary Friends of Animals SPCA is running a cat neutering voucher scheme.

The society pays most of the cost while the owner pays just €20. This offer is for male and female cats of six months of age or older and is open to owners who are on social welfare or low income.

February is the start of the mating season and cats can get pregnant at just six months of age. Many cats are now in season and getting pregnant. Neutering can still be done in the early stages of pregnancy, which is a lot better option than allowing a cat to have a litter of unwanted kittens.

The pregnancy is just two months long after which the cat will spend the next two months rearing the kittens, after which she will come back in season and produce another litter.

Thousands of unwanted kittens are born each year, who live miserable lives and die premature deaths from starvation and disease. Tipperary Friends of Animals urges people to have their cats neutered as the number of unwanted kittens each year far exceeds the number of homes available.

Anyone with difficulty catching outdoor nervous cats should contact the society on 086 8163707 to arrange to have them trapped for neutering.

The society also runs a neutering voucher scheme for female dogs where the owner pays just €30 per female dog. Owners must be on a social welfare payment or low income

This offer will continue while funds allow. To avail of the offer contact A Country Practice Veterinary Clinic, Nenagh, on 067-33725, or Summerhill Vets Nenagh on 067-31248.

Tipperary Friends of Animals’ main source of income is the charity shop in Friar Street, Nenagh, where donations of saleable goods are always appreciated.

