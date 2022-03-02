Nenagh Éire Óg's Seanie Geaney is north Tipperary hurler of the year

Lotto: This week’s lotto jackpot was €9,000. Our lotto can be played either online - the link is available on our social media sites or by contacting any committee member to join up for one or multiple draws. As part of our Community Friendly Lotto, a cheque for €500 will be presented to our latest chosen charity, Carmhá, in the coming weeks.

Membership: Membership for 2022 is now due and can be paid through Foireann.ie If you are already set up on Foireann simply login and select and pay your membership type here. If you do not have an account, go to Foireann.ie and choose the New user - Register option - once you have set up an account your membership can then be paid. Any queries to Enda Long at 087-221 3954. Membership can also be paid to Enda or any committee member.

With training resuming for all groups and games due to start in the coming weeks, we ask all players to pay their membership.

North Board presentation: Well done to Seánie Geaney who received the Junior Hurler of the Year award for 2021 at the North Board presentation night last Friday night. The club was well represented on the night with medals for Junior C Hurling (2020), Junior A Hurling and Junior B Football presented to the winning captains Aodhán Geaney, Mark O’Farrell and James Mackey.

Hurling Leagues: The draws for the county senior leagues were made last week. We have been drawn in a group with Borrisileigh, Clonoulty Rossmore, JK Brackens, Kilruane MacDonaghs and Thurles Sarsfields. Our first game is against Thurles Sarsfields. This is due to take place over the weekend of March 20.

The North Junior Leagues are due to start on the weekend of March 27.

Juvenile club fundraiser: Thank you to everyone who supported the Nenagh Éire Óg Juvenile club used clothes drive. The Nenagh Éire Óg clothes bank located in the complex car park continues to be available to receive clothes donations.

Youth Academy: We are very excited to announce that we will be launching the Nenagh Eire Og Gaelic Games Youth Academy in March. We are also very pleased to announce that local businesses Albany Home Decor Specialist and A Sportsman’s Dream will both be coming on board as proud sponsors of the new academy. More details will be released this week. This is a hugely exciting project and we are thrilled for all of the children involved with Nenagh Éire Óg who will derive immense benefit from the academy.

Easter camps: Plans are underway to run Easter camps, we will be releasing details in the coming weeks on this so watch this space.

Under 7: Our U7 boys continue their eight-week block of fundamental movement games on the new astroturf pitch. We would love to see new faces, so any boys born in the years 2015/2016 please come along Saturday at 9am to the complex. No helmet or hurls are required. Contact Alan on 087-7518789. Free tea, coffee for parents during the training session.

Under 9: Training continues on Saturday at 10am for any boys born in 2013 and 2014. Contact Cathal on 086-0806460 or the club social media sites with any queries. Free tea, coffee for parents during the training session.

Under 11: Under 11 boys training takes place every Friday at 6pm. New players born in 2011 and 2012 are welcome to give it a try. Contact 087-4086439 for details.

Under 13: Training for this group continues Tuesdays at 5.30pm and Saturdays at 3pm.

Under 15: Training on Tuesdays from 7pm to 8 pm and on Thursdays at 6pm.

Under 17: Under 17 training continues on Mondays at 6.50pm and Wednesdays at 7.50pm.