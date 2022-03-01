Increase in speed checks in Tipperary today due to National Slow Down Day

Speed van
Drivers in Tipperary are being encouraged to asked to slow down, as today marks National Slow Down Day and will be in operation until 7am tomorrow with an increased Garda and speed van presence expected around the county.
According to recently conducted research, there has been 20 more deaths on our roads nationally this year in comparison to last year, with 30% due to speed.
Government Departments, Local Authorities, public and private sector fleet operators have been invited to participate in the initiative by circulating to employees the key message of slowing down.
The Loughmore Castleiney team that reached the junior men's final at the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidi Ó Sé tournament, played all over the Dingle Peninsula
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.