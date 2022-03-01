Search

01 Mar 2022

Increase in speed checks in Tipperary today due to National Slow Down Day

Garda speed vans out in force for National Slow Down Day in Tipperary and Ireland.

01 Mar 2022 5:30 PM

Drivers in Tipperary are being encouraged to asked to slow down, as today marks National Slow Down Day and will be in operation until 7am tomorrow with an increased Garda and speed van presence expected around the county.

According to recently conducted research, there has been 20 more deaths on our roads nationally this year in comparison to last year, with 30% due to speed.

Government Departments, Local Authorities, public and private sector fleet operators have been invited to participate in the initiative by circulating to employees the key message of slowing down. 

