Tipperary gardaí issue alert following spate of burglaries

A significant increase in burglaries in north Tipperary over the past week has led to an appeal issued by the gardaí for the public’s help in solving these crimes.

Sgt Declan O’Carroll of Nenagh Garda station confirmed that there had been a spike in burglaries, and he urged the public to immediately report any suspicious activity, stressing that prompt action was vital to curb such break-ins and thefts.

The call comes following burglaries over the past week in Roscrea, Moneygall, Cloughjordan, Ballinaclough and Dolla.

Two premises at Knock Road were burgled on Thursday last and on the same evening two other premises were targeted for similar crimes at Ballinlough, Moneygall, sometime between 5pm and 7pm.

Then on Friday a premises at Emill East, Cloughjordan, was targeted, the culprits making off with valuable tools.

On Saturday, there were two break-ins in the parish of Silvermines, one near Ballinaclough, and the other at Ballylooby, Dolla.