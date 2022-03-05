Five Tipperary festivals receive a total of €94,835 in Arts Council funding
Five Tipperary arts festivals have received funding totally €94,835 from the Arts Council.
Cashel Arts Festival, Spleodar Community Arts Festival, Nenagh, and Tipperary Dance Residency have each received €20,000
Clonmel Applefest is to receive €19,835.
Nenagh Dromineer Literary Festival will get €15,000 under the funding scheme.
Nationally, the Arts Council has awarded €1,258,187 under its Festival Investment Scheme to 78 festivals in22 counties.
