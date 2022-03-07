Tipperary RNLI service assists two people after yacht runs aground on Lough Derg

Lough erg RNLI was tasked by Valentia Coast Guard to launch last Saturday afternoon to assist two people on a 37ft yacht that ran aground in Church Bay on the south-western Clare shore of Lough Derg.

At 3.36pm the lifeboat Jean Spier launched with helm Owen Cavanagh and crew Doireann Kennedy, Chris Parker and Tom Hayes on board.

The lifeboat headed towards Church Bay, approximately two miles west of the station. After rounding Hare Island close to the Clare shore, the casualty vessel came into sight. The skipper of the yacht had kept his jib hoisted to help identify himself to the lifeboat crew.

Church Bay is known for its rocky shoals, and in a cautious approach to the vessel, lifeboat crew took depth soundings off the bow.

Once alongside they established that all on board were safe, unharmed and were wearing their lifejackets.

An RNLI volunteer was transferred to the casualty vessel to check that it was not holed and to help lower the jib.

The lifeboat made further soundings around the vessel and, given the isolated location, the helm made the decision to take the casualty off the rocks and into safe water, having first emptied the yacht’s ballast and water tanks to reduce the draft of the vessel.

When the lifeboat volunteers were satisfied there was no damage to the propellers or drives on the casualty vessel, it made way by motor to its home harbour in Dromineer.

The lifeboat departed the scene and was back at station at 4.31pm.

Liam Maloney, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI advises boat users to "study your charts when planning your passage and keep to the navigation routes".