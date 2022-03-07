Search

07 Mar 2022

Community in mourning following death of popular Tipperary flower shop owner

If everybody were as nice as Una, there would be no evil in the world

Community in mourning following death of popular Tipperary flower shop owner

The late Una Bergin, right, taking part in Relay for Life

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Mar 2022 3:08 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The tiny community of Ballymackey and the wider Nenagh area is in mourning this week following the death of a popular local flower shop owner.

Una Bergin, Nenagh and Clonmore, Ballymackey, who ran Una's Flowers on Friar Street, Nenagh, for a long number of years, passed away suddenly this Saturday at Limerick University Hospital.

Local soccer club Ballymackey FC posted on its Facebook page that all in the club were shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Una Bergin.

"Una has been a great supporter of our club and numerous members of Una's family are involved with our club as players, coaches, managers and supporters. Our deepest sympathies go out to Una's family and friends at this sad time," they said.

Nenagh Retail Communty sad on its Facebook page: "Very sad to hear the news today of the passing of Una Bergin. Una was very well known and respected far and wide and she will be deeply missed by her many friends and the many business people who worked near her in the heart of Nenagh."

Meanwhile, Cllr Seamus Morris posted: "She was one of our young businesswomen who set up business in Nenagh and became a huge part of our social fabric in the town. If everybody in the world was as nice as Una there would be no evil in the world. She is a huge loss to all."

Predeceased by her loving father Dan, and nephew Patrick.

Sadly missed by her loving mother Mary; brothers and sisters Claire, Michael, Brian, Tom, Anne, Sheila, Donal, John, Margaret, Sarah and Teresa; brothers-in-law Billy, Kieran, Donal, Denis and John; sisters-in-law Deirdre, Áine, Gabrielle and Tom’s fiancée Nicky; nephews and nieces Stephen, Damien, Aisling, Amy, Laura, Cillian, Sorcha, Cormac, Liam, Paraic, Ciara, Daniel, James, Mary, Matthew, Orla, Bríd, Sean, Aoife, Eoghan, Leanne, Cathal, Annmarie and grandniece Molleigh; uncle Brian, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Tuesday, from 5pm to 8pm, arriving to Ballinree Church on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 11am. Livestream can be viewed on www.facebook.com/JJ-Ryan-Funeral-Undertakers-101669998946629 .

Burial in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

House strictly private Wednesday morning

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media