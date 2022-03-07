Tipperary TD pushes for action to curb rising fuel costs

Deputy Jackie Cahill has written to the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, Minister for Public Expenditure, and the Minister for Finance requesting that urgent Government action be taken to tackle the rising cost of fuels.

The Fianna Fáil TD highlighted the escalating conflict in Ukraine and how this has the potential to drive fuel prices even higher, further impacting working people, families and businesses who are already struggling with the cost of fuelling their cars and heating their homes.

“I have made a clear and direct case to the main decision makers in Government. I have asked An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin; An Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar; Minister Michael McGrath, and Minister Paschal Donohoe to reduce the levies on fuels as a short term, meaningful and direct measure to reduce prices and the impact they are having on people’s pockets," he said.

The Thurles TD said that the increase in the cost of living that being experienced in recent months was putting considerable pressure on the most vulnerable in our society.

Working people, families, small businesses, farmers, pensioners and those on social welfare were all feeling the pinch. The cost of filling a car with petrol or diesel is where a lot of people are seeing the increases the most, he said.

“I am appealing to my colleagues in Government to take steps to alleviate these increases in the short-term by reducing Government levies on the litre of petrol and diesel and home heating fuels," said Deputy Cahill.

He said that this short term measure, in his view, must be swift and considerable in order to reduce the financial pressures on those struggling most.

"With the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, all predictions suggest that the price of the barrel of oil is only going in one direction, and there is a duty on our Government to take action against this," he said.