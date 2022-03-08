Search

08 Mar 2022

Tipperary property owners being urged to take part in defects survey

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, has made a final call for homeowners, landlords, directors of Owners’ Management Companies and Property Management Agents throughout Tipperary to share their experiences of housing defects relating to fire safety, structural safety and water ingress in purpose-built apartment and duplex buildings constructed in Tipperary between 1991 and 2013.

The deadline for completing the surveys is Monday, March 14.

These experiences are sought by the Independent Working Group to Examine Defects in Housing which was established by Minister O’Brien in February 2021.

Views are sought from people across Tipperary regardless of whether such defects in those properties in Tipperary are currently known, unknown or where no such defects have arisen.

Separate surveys for each stakeholder group are available at https://www.gov.ie/en/ consultation/7e319-online- survey-in-relation-to-defects- in-apartment-and-duplex- buildings/

