Tipperary property owners being urged to take part in defects survey
The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, has made a final call for homeowners, landlords, directors of Owners’ Management Companies and Property Management Agents throughout Tipperary to share their experiences of housing defects relating to fire safety, structural safety and water ingress in purpose-built apartment and duplex buildings constructed in Tipperary between 1991 and 2013.
The deadline for completing the surveys is Monday, March 14.
These experiences are sought by the Independent Working Group to Examine Defects in Housing which was established by Minister O’Brien in February 2021.
Views are sought from people across Tipperary regardless of whether such defects in those properties in Tipperary are currently known, unknown or where no such defects have arisen.
Separate surveys for each stakeholder group are available at https://www.gov.ie/en/ consultation/7e319-online- survey-in-relation-to-defects- in-apartment-and-duplex- buildings/
The series shines a light on the powerful and positive impact that parents and guardians can have as players make the journey from their fledgling steps as young girls to adult stars
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.