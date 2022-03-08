Carrick Swan Club weekly news

Carrick Swan GAA Club
Carrick Swan Club’s U13 A and C teams begin their football League this week.
The U13 C team welcome Father Sheehy’s to The Green on Saturday at 2pm while the U13A team welcome Clonmel Commercials to Carrick on Tuesday, March 15.
The opening Premier Intermediate and Junior County Hurling League games are fixed for St. Patrick’s weekend.
The club reminds all players and parents that membership fees are now due.
You can pay your membership to the mentors of all teams to any committee member or pay online by going to CarrickSwan.com/membership.
The €3,750 Juvenile lotto jackpot wasn’t won last week. Six players matched three winners and won €40 each. Numbers drawn were: 15, 19, 20, 25.
This week’s jackpot is €4,000.
Carrick Swan Club extends condolences to the Smith family, Mountain View and the Daniels family of St Nicholas Park on their recent bereavements.
