11 Mar 2022

Tipperary motorist observed not wearing seat belt later tested positive for drugs

A man who was observed driving without a seat belt was subsequently found to have drugs in his system, Nenagh Court heard.

William Gleeson of 11 Woodview Close, was charged with drug driving, no insurance and not wearing a seat belt at Church Road, Nenagh, on March 4, 2020.

He was also charged with having no tax disc displayed, no insurance disc displayed, driving without a driver's licence, and failing to produce a driver's licence.

Mr Gleeson, who was not in court, was convicted of the offences by Judge Elizabeth MacGrath.

Garda Faith Noonan told the court that shortly before 3pm on the date in question she observed Mr Gleeson driving and asked him to pull over. She then noticed that there was tax on the vehicle and no insurance disc.

Garda Noonan said that Mr Gleeson’s eyes were “glassy” and she took an oral fluid specimen test which was positive.

Mr Gleeson subsequently tested positive for having cannabis and amphetamines in his blood.

She said that fixed charge penalty notices were issued but remained unpaid.

Mr Gleeson’s solicitor, Conor Delaney, said his client was 34 years old and ran a window cleaning business in Nenagh.

“He has had a lot of issues in his personal life and they are after catching up with him,” said Mr Delaney.

Judge MacGrath fined Mr Gleeson 250 for drug driving and disqualified him from driving for one year.

She fined him €200 for no insurance and disqualified him from driving for four years. Mr Gleeson was fined €120 for not wearing a seat belt. She took the rest of the charges into consideration.

She fixed recognizance in Mr Gleeson’s own bond of €250.

