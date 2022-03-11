Tipperary garda concern over theft of catalytic converters
The gardaí in the Nenagh District have expressed concern over the theft of three catalytic converters from vehicles in Roscrea last week.
The devices were stolen from parked vehicles overnight between Wednesday and Thursday last, March 2 and 3.
wo catalytic converters were reported stolen at Air Hill and the third at Cluain Bán.
Gardaí are seeking witness information about these thefts, which may have been perpetrated by members of an organised crime gang.
Witness information is also sought in relation to damage caused to the back door of a vehicle parked at Assumption Park, Roscrea, on the same night.
Meanwhile in Nenagh, gardaí arrested a male following a daytime incident at Clare Street last Monday.
The male has been charged under the Public Order Act. A file is being prepared for the DPP.
