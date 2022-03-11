CONGRATULATIONS: Tipperary club scores six of the best in county draw

Tipperary Draw: Nenagh Éire Óg had a great return from the March Tipperary Draw held last Friday night with six winners on the night.

Congratulations to John Phelan who won €2,000, Adam Gratton and John Kennedy who won €500 each and Matt Givens, Matt Lillis and Marion Ryan who each won €200. The next draw takes place on Friday 8th April.

Official opening: The official opening of our new hurling wall and astroturf will take place on Bank Holiday Monday, May 2. GAA president Larry McCarthy will open this great facility and events are being organised on the day to coincide with this. Details to follow on this.

County Senior League: Our first game in the County Senior League is against Thurles Sarsfields and will take place on Friday, March 18 at 2pm in MacDonagh Park.

The North Junior Leagues are due to start at the end of the month. Details to follow.

Lotto: This week’s lotto jackpot was €9,100. Our lotto can be played either online - the link is available on our social media sites or by contacting any committee member to join up for one or multiple draws.

As part of our Community Friendly Lotto, a cheque for €500 will be presented to our latest charity, Carmhá, in the coming weeks.

Membership: Membership for 2022 is now due and can be paid through Foireann.ie. Any queries to Enda Long at 087-221 3954. Membership can also be paid to Enda or any committee member.

Croke Cup semi-final: MacDonagh Park was the venue for the Croke Cup semi-final on Saturday last between St Joseph’s, Tulla, and St Kieran’s College, Kilkenny. This was one of the largest crowds in MacDonagh Park for a long time and we thank everyone who helped out on the day to ensure that everything ran smoothly.

Youth academy: The first event in our Nenagh Éire Óg Gaelic Games Youth Academy, sponsored by Albany Paint & Decor and Sportsman’s Dream, was a coaching workshop for coaches or potential club coaches from the senior hurling, juvenile club and camogie club which took place on Tuesday, March 8.

This workshop, which was hosted by former national director of hurling Paudie Butler, was a hurling wall workshop as we look to maximise coaching expertise on our wonderful new facility.

Other events will take place as part of this academy which is a hugely exciting project and we are thrilled for all of the children involved with Nenagh Éire Óg who will derive immense benefit from these initiatives.

Easter camps: Plans are underway to run Easter camps. We will be releasing details in the coming weeks on this so watch this space.

Under 7: Our U7 boys continue their eight-week block of fundamental movement games on the new astroturf pitch on Saturdays at 9am to the Nenagh Éire Óg GAA Complex. For further information, contact Alan on 087-7518789.

Under 9: Training continues on Saturdays at 10am. Contact Cathal on 086-0806460 or the club social media sites.

Under 11: U11 boys hurling training takes place every Friday at 6.00 on the Astroturf. New players born in 2011 and 2012 are welcome to give it a try. Contact 0874086439 for more details.

Under 13: Training for this group continues Tuesday evenings at 5.30pm and Saturday afternoons at 3pm.

Under 15: Training for this group continues on Tuesdays from 7-8pm and on Thursday evenings at 6pm.

Under 17: U17/19 training continues every Monday and Wednesday at 7pm. We are getting a great turnout and encourage anyone who was on either of these squads before to come back and join us again.