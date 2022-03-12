Search

12 Mar 2022

Tipperary drama group back on stage with one-act comedies

Seamie McCarthy as Tommy Tango, and Marie Nagle as Lydia in the Nenagh Players’ production of The Lithium Waltz in Nenagh Arts Centre from next Monday

12 Mar 2022 6:00 PM

The Nenagh Players are delighted to return to the stage next week with two hilarious one act plays at Nenagh Arts Centre.

They are promising a laughter-filled start to the St Patrick’s Day festivities and holiday weekend with Last Tango in Little Grimley by David Tristram and The Lithium Waltz by Barry McKinley

Last Tango in Little Grimley is the story of the Little Grimley Amateur Dramatic Society which is in trouble.

Membership has dwindled to four, Gordon, the chairman (played by Stuart Andrew); Bernard (played by Noel Stanley); Joyce (played by Noreen Kelly) and Margaret (played by Helen Kinsella).

The audiences aren’t much bigger, and if they don’t come up with some rent money soon, they're going to be thrown out

“There’s only one thing that sells tickets these days,” argues chairman Gordon: “Sex!”

But how will the locals react to the promise of a sizzling sex comedy? All is revealed in this hilarious play directed by Heather Broad.

The Lithium Waltz is a black comedy set in a psychiatric hospital which tells the tale of Billy Carson (played by Kevin Ryan).

Billy is in for an assessment to determine whether this hospital should be his new home.

While there he gets some useful dance tips from Tommy Tango (played by Seamus McCarthy) and his dance partner Lydia (played by Marie Nagle), learns about lies from the demon with the clipboard Priscilla (played by Heather Broad); acquires a taste for “rocket fuel” from The Professor (played by Ronan Dodd) and is shown the ropes by know-it-all Joanie O’Reilly (played by Caroline Morgan), and directed by Kevin Whelan.

The plays, which contain adult content, run from Monday, March 14 to Wednesday, March 16, at 8pm.

Tickets, €10, from Nenagh Arts Centre, 067-34400.

Covid rules apply 

