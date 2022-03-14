Search

14 Mar 2022

St Patrick's Day festivities return to Tipperary after two-year absence

Bubba Shakespeare launches new video

Bubba Shakespeare: one of the live acts at Nenagh's St Patrick's Day festival

Reporter:

Reporter

14 Mar 2022 11:45 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A host of local talented musicians and dancers will take to a special stage outside the courthouse in Nenagh to mark the return of the town's St Patrick's Day festival following a two-year absence due to Covid-19.

While there will be no traditional parade, there will be a festival village and a giant stage erected in the grounds of the courthouse where people can come and browse the market stalls and listen to and watch the best of local entertainers, including the likes of Bubba Shakespeare and Conor Fahy.

Also taking  to the stage will be the dancers from the Flynn O'Kane Academy of Dance, the Cahalan McLoone O'Meara Academy of Dance, the local Comhaltas and the ever popular Ormond Brass Band.

The gates open at 12pm, with the entertainment starting at 12.30pm and running until 6pm. Admission is free.

