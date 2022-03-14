Visitor restrictions are gradually lifting at Limerick hospital

Visiting on inpatient wards in University Hospital Limerick is being gradually restored from today, Monday March 14, with the exception of 1B, 1D and the Trauma Ward, which must remain under outbreak management for now.

Scheduled visiting slots for one visitor per patient, in line with national guidance on infection prevention, are available on all wards apart from 1B, 1D and Trauma, and must be book through our online booking system on https://ulhgvisitor.com/

UHLG is advising that its booking system should also be checked regularly for updates in relation to the reopening of visiting on Wards 1B, 1D and Trauma.

"We regret that visiting restrictions remain in place on those wards. The decision has been taken to help keep all patients and staff safe, and to ensure that the hospital’s essential services can remain open at this time. The decision is being reviewed daily, and the affected wards will be opened as soon as it is safe to do so," they said in a statement.

Visiting hours are from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 9pm every day, and ward staff will assist with any queries about the booking system. Visitors will have to wear a face mask, which are available at the hospital entrance, and observe hand hygiene and complete a Covid-19 questionnaire.

Anyone who is feeling unwell is asked not to visit the hospital.

Visiting restrictions are also in place for the Emergency Department, Acute Surgical Assessment Unit, and Acute Medical Assessment Unit.