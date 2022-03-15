Search

FIXTURES: Tipperary county hurling league returns this weekend

Here is the Tipperary club fixtures for this weekend.

15 Mar 2022 8:45 PM

The FBD Insurance County Hurling League will recommence this St Patrick's Day weekend with a bumper schedule of matches set to throw-in between Thursday and Sunday. See full fixtures below:

17-03-2022 (Thu)

Toomevara V Upperchurch Drombane in Toomevara 11.00

Portroe V St Mary’s in Portroe 11.00

Ballina V Moyne Templetuohy in Ballina 11.00

Lorrha/Dorrha V Moneygall in Lorrha 11.00

Arravale Rovers V Ballybacon Grange in Sean Treacy Park 11.00

Burgess V Silvermines in Kilcolman 11.30

Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Shannon Rovers in Bansha 12.00

Cappawhite V Golden-Kilfeacle in Golden 12.30

Newport V Sean Treacys in Newport 1.00

Éire Óg Annacarty V Moycarkey Borris in Annacarty 2.00

Ballinahinch V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Dundrum 3.30

18-03-2022 (Fri)

Borrisokane V Boherlahan Dualla in Borrisokane 12.00

Nenagh Éire Óg V Thurles Sarsfields in Nenagh 2.00

19-03-2022 (Sat)

Holycross Ballycahill V Templederry Kenyons in Holycross 4.30

20-03-2022 (Sun)

Loughmore Castleiney V Mullinahone in Castleiney 12.00

Clonakenny V Killenaule in Clonakenny 12.00

Cashel King Cormacs V Carrick Swans in Cashel 12.00

Ballingarry V Kilsheelan Kilcash in Ballingarry 12.00

Moyle Rovers V Skeheenarinky in Monroe 12.00

Ballingarry V Carrick Davins in Ballingarry 3.00

21-03-2022 (Mon)

JK Brackens V Kilruane MacDonaghs in Borris-Ileigh 8.00

Allianz National Football & Hurling Leagues
20-03-2022 (Sun)

Tipperary V Antrim in FBD Semple Stadium 1.45

Tipperary V Carlow in FBD Semple Stadium 3.45

