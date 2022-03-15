FIXTURES: Tipperary county hurling league returns this weekend

The FBD Insurance County Hurling League will recommence this St Patrick's Day weekend with a bumper schedule of matches set to throw-in between Thursday and Sunday. See full fixtures below:
17-03-2022 (Thu)
Toomevara V Upperchurch Drombane in Toomevara 11.00
Portroe V St Mary’s in Portroe 11.00
Ballina V Moyne Templetuohy in Ballina 11.00
Lorrha/Dorrha V Moneygall in Lorrha 11.00
Arravale Rovers V Ballybacon Grange in Sean Treacy Park 11.00
Burgess V Silvermines in Kilcolman 11.30
Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Shannon Rovers in Bansha 12.00
Cappawhite V Golden-Kilfeacle in Golden 12.30
Newport V Sean Treacys in Newport 1.00
Éire Óg Annacarty V Moycarkey Borris in Annacarty 2.00
Ballinahinch V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Dundrum 3.30
18-03-2022 (Fri)
Borrisokane V Boherlahan Dualla in Borrisokane 12.00
Nenagh Éire Óg V Thurles Sarsfields in Nenagh 2.00
19-03-2022 (Sat)
Holycross Ballycahill V Templederry Kenyons in Holycross 4.30
20-03-2022 (Sun)
Loughmore Castleiney V Mullinahone in Castleiney 12.00
Clonakenny V Killenaule in Clonakenny 12.00
Cashel King Cormacs V Carrick Swans in Cashel 12.00
Ballingarry V Kilsheelan Kilcash in Ballingarry 12.00
Moyle Rovers V Skeheenarinky in Monroe 12.00
Ballingarry V Carrick Davins in Ballingarry 3.00
21-03-2022 (Mon)
JK Brackens V Kilruane MacDonaghs in Borris-Ileigh 8.00
Allianz National Football & Hurling Leagues
20-03-2022 (Sun)
Tipperary V Antrim in FBD Semple Stadium 1.45
Tipperary V Carlow in FBD Semple Stadium 3.45
Clonmel and Bruff prepare to scrum during last Sunday’s Munster Under 18s Developmen Cup quarter-final game played at Ard Gaoithe. Pic: Paul Condon
Attending the TUS Engineering Open Day, at the TUS Moylish campus were Denis Hardi, TUS and Eoin Sheldon, St Mary's Newport Co Tipperary. Picture: Alan Place
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.