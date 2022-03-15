Search

15 Mar 2022

Tipperary bottling plant chosen to take part in climate action programme

Tipperary bottling plant chosen to take part in climate action programme

Geoff Meagher, Bord na Mona chairman; Dermot Honan, CEO Borrisoleigh Bottling Ltd; Tom Donnellan, CEO Bord na Mona; Vincent Redmond, head of new business, Bord na Mona

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Mar 2022 5:45 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary company Borrisoleigh Bottling Ltd is one of just eight companies across Ireland selected to take part in a new programme aimed at supporting early-stage companies leading the response to climate action and sustainability. 

The new incubator programme, Accelerate Green, is delivered by Resolve Partners and sponsored by Bord na Móna. It is the first accelerator of its kind in Ireland dedicated to supporting companies developing products and services based on green innovation.

Accelerate Green will help the eight business leaders identify clear pathways to scaling their novel solutions, delivering measurable impact and supporting economic development.

Borrisoleigh Bottling Ltd is a bottled water company that is seeking to deliver water to the market in packaging that is more sustainable and less impactful on the environment.

The company has acquired and revived Ireland’s original multiple gold medal winner and certified mineral water source, and now employs 30 staff.

Their recent introduction of a fully recyclable plant-based water carton is a first in Ireland and is continuing to gain traction in the domestic and export markets. That is further complemented by a suite of glass products serving the hospitality and food service markets.

Dermot Honan, CEO, Borrisoleigh Bottling Ltd said: “All of us here at Borrisoleigh Bottling are very excited to have been selected to take part in the Accelerate Green programme.

"Our participation is a recognition of our efforts to bring a more sustainable solution to the bottled water market in which single-use-plastic is currently so dominant.

"Getting access and the opportunity to speak at length with individuals who know about scaling is invaluable for any company and the insights that can be taken from such conversations are pure gold dust.”

Welcoming the company to the Accelerate Green programme, Tom Donnellan, chief executive, Bord na Móna said: “Dermot Honan and his team at Borrisoleigh Bottling have been leading their industry in using environmentally friendly packaging for the mineral water it sells in Ireland and overseas.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media