Tipperary bottling plant chosen to take part in climate action programme

Tipperary company Borrisoleigh Bottling Ltd is one of just eight companies across Ireland selected to take part in a new programme aimed at supporting early-stage companies leading the response to climate action and sustainability.

The new incubator programme, Accelerate Green, is delivered by Resolve Partners and sponsored by Bord na Móna. It is the first accelerator of its kind in Ireland dedicated to supporting companies developing products and services based on green innovation.

Accelerate Green will help the eight business leaders identify clear pathways to scaling their novel solutions, delivering measurable impact and supporting economic development.

Borrisoleigh Bottling Ltd is a bottled water company that is seeking to deliver water to the market in packaging that is more sustainable and less impactful on the environment.

The company has acquired and revived Ireland’s original multiple gold medal winner and certified mineral water source, and now employs 30 staff.

Their recent introduction of a fully recyclable plant-based water carton is a first in Ireland and is continuing to gain traction in the domestic and export markets. That is further complemented by a suite of glass products serving the hospitality and food service markets.

Dermot Honan, CEO, Borrisoleigh Bottling Ltd said: “All of us here at Borrisoleigh Bottling are very excited to have been selected to take part in the Accelerate Green programme.

"Our participation is a recognition of our efforts to bring a more sustainable solution to the bottled water market in which single-use-plastic is currently so dominant.

"Getting access and the opportunity to speak at length with individuals who know about scaling is invaluable for any company and the insights that can be taken from such conversations are pure gold dust.”

Welcoming the company to the Accelerate Green programme, Tom Donnellan, chief executive, Bord na Móna said: “Dermot Honan and his team at Borrisoleigh Bottling have been leading their industry in using environmentally friendly packaging for the mineral water it sells in Ireland and overseas.”