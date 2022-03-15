Tipperary club launches GAA Academy

Nenagh Éire Óg today officially launched the Nenagh Éire Óg Gaelic Games Academy proudly sponsored by Albany Home Decor Nenagh & A Sportsman's Dream Nenagh.
We are very proud and excited to officially launch the Nenagh Éire Óg Gaelic Games Academy proudly sponsored by Albany Home Decor Nenagh & A Sportsman's Dream Nenagh. pic.twitter.com/IpURFSXnDy— Nenagh Éire Óg (@nenagheireog) March 15, 2022
Academy Sponsors and Nenagh Éire Óg Juvenile Club representatives met with all local primary school principals, including Gaelscoil Aonach Urmhumhan principal Breda Slattery (pictured above) about the academy.
Éire Óg are inviting all local children to come along to the new club astro pitch and join in with the Éire Óg Academy fun & games.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.