Nenagh gets ready to celebrate St Patrick's Day with spectacular live show and market

Nenagh is getting ready to mark St Patrick’s Day this year like no other, having had to cancel out for the past two years.

However, due to uncertainty around what Covid-19 restrictions might have been in place, there will be no parade.

Instead, Spain AV, in association with Tipperary County Council, has put together a fantastic lineup of local talent who will perform live on a specially constructed stage in the confines of Nenagh Courthouse.

Nenagh normally kicks off its St Patrick Day’s with a parade led by a colour party from the local FCA and members of Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service.

This year, the fire service will be back, but instead of going through the streets with sirens blaring, they will be on hand to give a demonstration of their work.

There will also be a crafts village where local vendors such as Tipperary food producers making sure the crowd is well fed, while there will also be an opportunity to purchase local goods.

Among those taking part are Tom Bán, who will be the MC for the day, along with DJ JP O’Meara, Tradstone, No More Mossies, Nenagh Ormond Brass Band, Ormond Comhaltas, Trad Óg, Colin Kenny, the Flynn O’Kane Academy of Dance, Caroline Kennedy, Colin Kenny, Lisa Manning, Callanan MacLoone O’Meara Academy of Irish Dance, Cleo Griffin, Conor Fahy, who recently supported Mundy, Bubba Shakespeare, Collie Hogan, Martin Grace, Tex Deegan, Martin “The Freshman” Ryan and Colin Kenny.

The event kicks off at 12.30pm, with gates open from noon. Admission is free.

Nenagh Tourist Office and Nenagh Heritage Centre will be open, allowing people a chance to see what is on offer throughout the district and to let visitors and locals view its display of local people, arts, history and sport.

Festival director David Spain said: "It is our privilege to partner with the Tipperary County Council, Nenagh Municipal District once again for an amazing event such as this.

"The St Patrick's Day celebrations 2022 will be an exciting time for all involved as we strive to create an event worthy of our favourite town.

"Nenagh has an amazing variety of musical talent and now for the first time we are thrilled to showcase a wide selection of local vendors, produce and producers."

For updates and information see www.facebook.com/nenaghlive or go to www.welcometonenaghlive.com