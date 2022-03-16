Tipperary gardaí to clampdown on anti-social behaviour over holiday period
Gardaí in Nenagh District covering north Tipperary are to ramp up patrols for the extended St Patrick’s Day holiday break.
They have launched a concerted effort to stamp out incidents of anti-social behaviour and will be conducting extra patrols over the coming days, said Sgt Declan O’Carroll of Nenagh Garda Station.
The clampdown comes following reports of incidents of anti-social behaviour outside some shops on the main streets of Nenagh.
gt O’Carroll has urged people to contact their local station to report any such incidents.
Students at Our Lady's Templemore presenting a cheque for €900 to Mairead Cullen on behalf of Enable Ireland
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.