Search

17 Mar 2022

Nenagh Éire Óg to host medal presentation night

Nenagh Éire Óg to host medal presentation night

Nenagh Éire Óg to host medal presentation night

Reporter:

Reporter

17 Mar 2022 7:16 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

County Senior League: We play Thurles Sarsfields in the first game in the County Senior League this Friday, March 18, at 2pm in MacDonagh Park.

North Junior Leagues: The North Junior A League starts on the weekend of March 26. There are six teams in the Junior A League and we are due to play Kilruane in the first round on March 26 at 4.30pm in Cloughjordan. The other teams in the group are Borrisileigh, Roscrea, Kiladangan and Toomevara.

The Junior B League starts on the weekend of April 9/10 and we are in a group of five. We will play Silvermines in the first round on Sunday , April 10, at 12pm in Dolla. The other teams in our group are Portroe, Kiladangan and Templederry.

Lotto: This week’s lotto jackpot was €9,200. Our lotto can be played either online - the link is available on our social media sites or by contacting any committee member.

Membership: Membership for 2022 is now due and can be paid through Foireann.ie Any queries to Enda Long at 087-221 3954. Membership can also be paid to Enda or any committee member.

Condolences: We extend our sympathies to John Phelan and the Phelan family on the passing of their father, Richard, last week.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Medal presentation: The 2020/21 medal presentation night will be held in the Hi-B, Pearse Street, this Friday, March 18.
Medals will be presented to the Junior C North Hurling Champions 2020, Junior A North Championship winners 2021 and Junior B Football North and County Champions 2021. All are welcome.

Youth academy: We were delighted to have held our very first event as part of the Nenagh Eire Og Gaelic Games Youth Academy proudly sponsored by Albany Home Decor and A Sportsmans Dream.

On Tuesday night last we ran a coaching workshop for all coaches and potential coaches within the club. The workshop was held at our new hurling wall and astro facility and was led by former national director of hurling, Paudie Butler.

hanks to Niall Cahill who coordinated the workshop; John Tooher who opened and moderated the evening and Paudie Butler for making the trip to Nenagh.

Thanks also to our U15 hurling group who worked with Paudie on the night to demonstrate various skills and finally, thanks to Pat McCormack and all the teachers from the local schools who were in attendance and participated.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media