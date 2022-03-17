Nenagh Éire Óg to host medal presentation night

County Senior League: We play Thurles Sarsfields in the first game in the County Senior League this Friday, March 18, at 2pm in MacDonagh Park.

North Junior Leagues: The North Junior A League starts on the weekend of March 26. There are six teams in the Junior A League and we are due to play Kilruane in the first round on March 26 at 4.30pm in Cloughjordan. The other teams in the group are Borrisileigh, Roscrea, Kiladangan and Toomevara.

The Junior B League starts on the weekend of April 9/10 and we are in a group of five. We will play Silvermines in the first round on Sunday , April 10, at 12pm in Dolla. The other teams in our group are Portroe, Kiladangan and Templederry.

Lotto: This week’s lotto jackpot was €9,200. Our lotto can be played either online - the link is available on our social media sites or by contacting any committee member.

Membership: Membership for 2022 is now due and can be paid through Foireann.ie Any queries to Enda Long at 087-221 3954. Membership can also be paid to Enda or any committee member.

Condolences: We extend our sympathies to John Phelan and the Phelan family on the passing of their father, Richard, last week.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Medal presentation: The 2020/21 medal presentation night will be held in the Hi-B, Pearse Street, this Friday, March 18.

Medals will be presented to the Junior C North Hurling Champions 2020, Junior A North Championship winners 2021 and Junior B Football North and County Champions 2021. All are welcome.

Youth academy: We were delighted to have held our very first event as part of the Nenagh Eire Og Gaelic Games Youth Academy proudly sponsored by Albany Home Decor and A Sportsmans Dream.

On Tuesday night last we ran a coaching workshop for all coaches and potential coaches within the club. The workshop was held at our new hurling wall and astro facility and was led by former national director of hurling, Paudie Butler.

hanks to Niall Cahill who coordinated the workshop; John Tooher who opened and moderated the evening and Paudie Butler for making the trip to Nenagh.

Thanks also to our U15 hurling group who worked with Paudie on the night to demonstrate various skills and finally, thanks to Pat McCormack and all the teachers from the local schools who were in attendance and participated.